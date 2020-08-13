Sushant Singh Rajput's Sister Demands CBI Inquiry into Actor's Death, Urges People to Stand Together

Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti has requested for a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the death of the late actor.

Taking to Instagram, Shweta shared a picture of herself holding a placard that read "I am the sister of Sushant Singh Rajput and I request for #CBIforSSR."

Posting the image, Shweta wrote, "It’s time we find the truth and get justice. Please help our family and the whole world to know what the truth is and find closure, otherwise, we will never be able to live a peaceful life!!#CBIForSSR Raise your voice and demand #JusticeForSushantSinghRajput #WarriorsForSSR @sushantsinghrajput." (sic)

She also shared a video of her demanding an "unbiased investigation" into her brother's death and urged people to stand together.

"We stand together as a nation for CBI Enquiry! Demanding an unbiased investigation is our right and we expect nothing but the truth to come out," Shweta Singh Kirti wrote on Instagram, along with a video.

Sushant's fans came out in huge support of Shweta. One wrote, "CBI should immediately go to Mumbai and start the investigation," while another said, "India is with you, don't worry... Shushant will definitely get justice... Stay strong. God is here. He will do justice."

The Maharashtra government on Tuesday told the Supreme Court that the Bihar Police lacks jurisdiction in the Sushant Singh Rajput case, while the late actor's father claimed that Mumbai Police was not probing the matter "in the right direction."

The Bihar government told the top court that the FIR lodged in Patna in the case is legal and valid and alleged that there is non-cooperation from Maharashtra.

Reserving verdict on actress Rhea Chakraborty's plea, seeking transfer to Mumbai of the FIR lodged in Patna against her for allegedly abetting Sushant's suicide, the top court asked the parties concerned to file their written submissions, not more than two pages each, by August 13 in the case.