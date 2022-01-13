Sushant Singh Rajput's Sister Doesn't Want Late Actor's Biopic, 'Not Until Justice is Served'

Sushant Singh Rajput’s death in 2020 has left a huge void in the industry and especially in his family, who keeps no stone unturned to keep his memory alive. Amid talks of the Kai Po Che actor’s biopic, his sister Priyanka Singh

took to social media to write that she doesn’t want his brother’s biopic, not until justice is served. Sushant died in June 2020 by suicide. She shared a throwback picture with the actor and wrote, “I firmly believe that no movie on SSR should be made, at least, not until justice is served. This is my promise to my brother, artist, genius @sushantsinghrajput."

She continued, “Secondly, who has the capability to enact Ssr’s handsome, innocent & dynamic persona on screen, I wonder!!! Thirdly, it can only be illusory to expect that anybody from this insecure film industry has the courage & integrity to truthfully portray Ssr’s outrageously Unique story where he always followed his heart; left the most dominant & dynastic of production houses, at the peak, on his own terms. Lastly, my brother wanted to do his own biopic if it is ever made, and with emergence of AI technology, there is no reason why this can’t be Reality in near future.#justiceforsushantsinghrajput #sushantmonth."

Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide on June 14, 2020. His death rocked the whole country, with millions of people demanding a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation into his death. Though around 18 months have passed since his death, a section of Sushant’s fans is still campaigning to get justice for him.

Following his death, his then-girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik Chakraborty were arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in September 2020. After spending a month in Mumbai’s Byculla Jail, Rhea was released on bail.

