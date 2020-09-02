Sushant Singh Rajput's Sister: How Long Will it Take to Find the Truth?

The family of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput continues garnering support of fans from all over the world, and his sister Shweta Singh Kirti wonders when will the case find a closure.

"I lost my brother and my hearts bleeds everyday...how long will it take to find the truth... when will be find closure?? #JusticeForSushantSinghRajput #Warriors4SRR #GlobalPrayers4SSR #StayUnited," Shweta tweeted from an unverified account on Wednesday, along with a video featuring Sushant. It also has a text that reads: "They killed me didi. I want justice."

Shweta thanked all wellwishers who have been demanding for justice ever since Sushant was found dead in his Mumbai flat on June 14.

"We might be divided by borders, but we stay untied in emotions!! We want Justice for Sushant and nothing can distract us from our goal! #Warriors4SSR #DividedByBordersUnitedByEmotions #GlobalPrayers4SSR #JusticeForSSR," she tweeted.

She used the micro-blogging site to share photos of hoardings that have been set up in Chicago, New Jersey and Mississippi in support of the late actor. They featured Sushant's image and text like "We deserve the truth" and "Justice for Sushant".

Getting nostalgic, Shweta also shared the letter from Chief Minister of Nagaland, Neiphiu Rio, that was penned to thank Sushant for his contribution of Rs 1 crore 25 lakhs towards the CM's relief fund when Nagaland was affected by floods and landslides in 2018.

Shweta captioned it: "A Compassionate Heart which was open for All. My Bhai always wanted to lend a helping hand...Love you Bhai...Thanks for being YOU! #GlobalPrayersForSSR #JusticeForSushantSinghRajput #StayUnited."

The CBI is currently investigating the death of the actor.