Sushant Singh Rajput's Sister on Alleged Drug Angle in Actor's Death: This is Criminal Offence

After Rhea Chakraborty's alleged chat mentioning the consumption of drugs surfaced in media reports, late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti and her husband Vishal took to social media demanding Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to immediately look into it.

Reacting to the news, Shweta wrote on Twitter, “This is a CRIMINAL OFFENSE!! An immediate action should be taken by CBI on this (sic).” Likewise, referring to an earlier post her husband tweeted, “Now that we know from @TimesNow ‘s disclosure that Rhea and her co-conspirators were surreptitiously administering drugs to SSR in coffee, looks like my hypotheticals in this post (based on the FIR)were not off the mark. Read the section where I question Rhea’s role (sic).”

This is a CRIMINAL OFFENSE!! An immediate action should be taken by CBI on this. #RheaDrugsChat https://t.co/QKSRWdsyrX — shweta singh kirti (@shwetasinghkirt) August 25, 2020

Now that we know from @TimesNow ‘s disclosure that Rhea and her coconspirators were surreptitiously administering drugs to SSR in coffee, looks like my hypotheticals in this post (based on the FIR)were not off the mark. Read the section where I question Rhea’s role. #Justice4SSR https://t.co/k30iyQGwQh — vishal kirti (@vikirti) August 25, 2020

Meanwhile, Rhea Chakraborty's lawyer, Satish Maneshinde, in a statement said that the actress has never ever consumed drugs and is ready for any test. He said: "Rhea has never consumed drugs in her life time. She's ready for a blood test any time."

Also, the Enforcement Directorate had written to the Narcotics Control Bureau seeking their guidance in the drug angle in the case. Reportedly, the agency wants to ascertain if there was some drug syndicate angle involved in the case of Sushant, who was found dead at his flat in Mumbai's Bandra on June 14.

The ED has registered a case of money laundering on the basis of the Bihar Police FIR filed on the complaint of Sushant's father K.K. Singh. The agency has already recorded the statement of Sushant's father, his sisters Priyanka Singh, and Meetu Singh in connection with the case. It has also recorded the statement of Rhea, her brother Showik, father Indrajit, Sushant's ex-manager Shruti Modi, flatmate Siddharth Pithani, house manager Samuel Miranda, chartered accountant Sandeep Sridhar, Rhea's CA Ritesh Shah and others.

Meanwhile, a team of CBI's SIT, which is in Mumbai to probe the death of the actor on Tuesday continued their questioning of Pithani, Sushant's personal staff Neeraj Singh, his CA Sridhar and accountant Rajat Mewati. The CBI team has visited the flat of Sushant twice along with the forensic team and Pithani, Neeraj and Dipesh Sawant. In the last four days, it has also twice visited the Waterstone resort, where Sushant stayed for two months and the Cooper hospital where his autopsy was done.

(with inputs from IANS)