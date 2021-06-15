Sushant Singh Rajput's Sister Meetu Remembers Him: Have Failed to Fall Back Into the Normality

Monday marked the first death anniversary of actor Sushant Singh Rajput who died by suicide in his Mumbai apartment last year. To commemorate the occasion, the family of the actor held a ‘havan’. Sharing the pictures from the ritual, Sushant’s sister Meetu Singh took to social media and also wrote an emotional note for her late brother.

In the pictures, Meetu was seen with her sisters Priyanka and Rani participating in the holy ritual. In the caption of the Instagram post, Meetu remembered her brother whom she addressed as her “pride.” She expressed how since the past few days she has been surrounded by “grave despair.” Recalling the unfortunate event, Meetu wrote that Sushant’s demise took her and her family by such shock that she has failed to restore the normalcy of regular life.

Meetu even levelled some allegations against a few people who, according to her, “brutally” used Sushant. Meetu believes that many are still using her brother. In a cryptic message, Meetu wrote, “manipulation is masked by love, selfish motives are hidden behind concern.” She wrote that things would have been different for Sushant if had had people around him who genuinely cared for him. As a sister, Meetu says that she bears the desperation of wanting Sushant back every day and on Monday that feeling was quite strong. In a heart rending sentence, Meetu mentioned that if the laws that bound her had ceased she would have moulded Sushant out of her emotions. She ended the note and wrote that she would do everything in her mortal power to bring him justice.

Following Sushant’s demise last year, the family of the actor had filed an FIR against his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty for abetment of suicide.

On Monday, Rhea also posted an emotional Instagram post remembering Sushant. The 28-year-old actress shared a picture where the couple were seen smiling and accompanied it with a heartfelt note.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here