Sushant Singh Rajput's Sister Meetu Says She 'Still Can’t Say Goodbye' to Him, Shares Throwback Pic

Meetu Singh with Sushant Singh Rajput

Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Meetu Singh took to social media and remembered the late actor on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan.

  Last Updated: August 4, 2020, 8:03 AM IST
On the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Meetu Singh remembered the late actor and shared a heartwarming note for him on social media.

Posting a happy throwback picture with Sushant, Meetu wrote, " We are still in a state of shock and can’t believe that you aren’t there physically with us. The excruciating pain & the void you have left behind is immense and indescribable. My precious brother, my jaan, I still can’t say goodbye. I will maintain our sacred bond within my heart And shall keep it alive till eternity. I will keep laughing and crying on our shared memories, Until we meet again, bhai. You will always be my pride (sic)!"

A letter was also written by Sushant's eldest sister Nitu Singh, whom he lovingly called Rani, on the occasion of Rakhi as she remembered him.

An investigation is currently ongoing in the case of Sushant's death. He was found dead in his Bandra apartment on June 14.

