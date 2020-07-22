Sushant Singh Rajput's Sister Pens Heart-wrenching Note For Him: Wish I Could Hold You One More Time

It has been over a month since Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput passed away. Among the many who are still grieving the loss of the young actor is his sister Shweta Singh Kirti.

On Tuesday, Shweta took to social media to change her Facebook account display picture. She has changed it to a throwback picture with her late brother. Along with the picture, she wrote a heartbreaking caption that reads “I wish I could just hold you one more time...” In the picture, Sushant and Shweta can be seen flashing their smiles as they attend a family function.

On Sunday, Shweta had shared a video giving a glimpse of what Sushant’s life looked like beyond the big screen.

Remembering her “forever star”, Shweta Singh Kirti wrote, “A pain so precious so close that you wouldn't trade the world for it!! A wound so deep, so grave you wouldn’t and couldn’t ever share it!”

The video begins with words once said by Sushant Singh Rajput – “Somewhere between neurons and narratives, I was born, dreamt and died.” Soon, the song “Starry Starry Night” by Don McLean starts playing, and we get glimpses of Sushant playing the guitar, sketching Lord Shiva, having a cup of tea during winters, listening to music, scrolling through his social media accounts, replying to his fans, playing with his pet, learning to shoot, going on car rides and so on.

The moving tribute also has Sushant Singh Rajput enjoying “Sona Kitna Sona Hai” song from Hero No.1 with a bowl of popcorn. The video ends with SSR breaking into dance, trying to copy Govinda’s steps and expressions.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film Dil Bechara will release on July 24 on Disney + Hotstar. The film marks the directorial debut of casting director Mukesh Chhabra.