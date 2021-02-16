Sushant Singh Rajput’s Sister Priyanka Thanks Fans for Support in Unbearable Times

The Bombay High Court on Monday, announced its verdict in a case against late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s sisters Priyanka and Meetu Singh. The matter was in the court after Rhea Chakraborty had lodged an FIR against the two. The court in its order has quashed the FIR against Meetu for lack of material against her, however, Priyanka will have to face further proceedings.

Meanhile, Priyanka, who has called these times ‘unbearable’ in her latest social media post, has thanked all SSR fans for their unconditional love and support throughout. She shared a photo with Sushant while expressing her gratitude in the post. In the photo posted on Instagram, the brother-sister duo can be seen enjoying a water view. They are both dressed in casuals and looked chilled out in the photo. The late actor is clad in a black sleeveless tee while Priyanka is wearing a casual top which she has teamed up with a comfortable purple jacket. Remembering Sushant she wrote, “Sushant, ma brother, you are much loved.”

Many 'SSRians' have extended their love and support in the comments section of the post. Some people have mentioned how Sushant was a lovely person and deserves justice at all costs while quite a few have lauded his sisters for their continuous struggle in this battle. A bunch of fans have also dropped in read heart emojis to show their support.

A person in the comments said, “He is the best human being ever di and he deserves everything good and pure and then some more. Thank you for sharing Sushant with the world. P.S I love you Sushant and always will”, another person said, “No need of thanks di we r family now ssrians r always with uh. Stay Strong”.

Shweta Singh Kirti had also shared a photo of the late actor remembering him ahead of the court's verdict. In the heartbreaking caption, she mentioned how much she misses her little brother and somehow wants him to come back.

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his Mumbai apartment on June 14, last year.