Sushant Singh Rajput's Sister Reacts to Showik Chakraborty's Arrest, Says 'Thank You God'

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti breathed a sigh of relief after the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) arrested Rhea Chakraborty’s brother Showik late Friday night. She took to Twitter to express her feelings.

“Thank you God Keep guiding all of us in the direction of TRUTH! #JusticeForSushantSinghRajput #GreatStartNCB #Warriors4SRR #Flag4SSR," Shweta tweeted alongside a screengrab of the news.

The NCB on Friday arrested Showik Chakraborty and Samuel Miranda in connection with the drugs probe linked to actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death. Various angles surrounding the death of the 34-year-old actor are being probed by three federal agencies, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) being the other two.

Showik Chakraborty, brother of main accused in the case Rhea Chakraborty, and Rajput's house manager Samuel Miranda have been placed under arrest under various sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, a senior NCB officer said.

Both Showik and Miranda have been named as accused by the ED and the CBI in the FIRs registered by them in Rajput's death case.