Sushant Singh Rajput's Sister Recalls Their Childhood Memories, Says 'We'd Hide in Garage...'

Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti has been sharing fond childhood memories of the late actor as his birth anniversary inches closer. In her latest reel, she greeted her followers and SSR’s fans with a warm ‘Namaste’ before walking down memory lane to divulge some funny secrets. “On the occasion of Bhai’s birthday, I’d like to share a few of his memories and what he was like when he was a kid,” she began. Shweta pointed out that they were born only one year apart from each other and the entire family used to call them ‘Gudiya Gulshan.’

During summer vacations, the brother-sister duo would play interesting games. According to the accounts shared by Shweta Singh, the two had established two companies, one was named Union and the other one was Rainbow. In the Union company, their work was to let other family members sleep to dig out every delicious snack in the house and devour them entirely. Meanwhile, when it came to Rainbow, the brother-sister duo would hide in their garage, create a scenario, write a script based on it and then act it out together. While sharing the video online, Shweta reminded everyone that it’s just ‘1 day to go’ for the actor’s birth anniversary. Watch the video here:

Just a day ago, Shweta also gave fans a glimpse of some of the old photographs of Sushant Singh Rajut from the memory wall of her house. While doing so, she explained the hilarious backstories behind the moments that got clicked. One of them involved Shweta hesitantly feeding sweets to the late actor on Rakhi because she wanted some of it as well. Take a look at it clip below:

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on June 14, 2020, at the of age 34.

