Sushant Singh Rajput's Sister Remembers Him In Heartbreaking Post: No Words To Describe The Void

Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Priyanka Singh fondly remembered the late actor on Rakhi and shared an emotional note on Instagram. Missing celebrating Raksha Bandhan with Sushant, who passed away in June, Priyanka also shared a throwback picture of them on social media.

Dedicating a heart-warming note to her late brother, Priyanka wrote, "Missing u immensely my soulmate @itsSSR; you will always be in my heart.... no words to describe the void."

Sushant's other sister Shweta attached a bunch of childhood memories of Sushant from their Rakhi celebrations over the years to her post and added: "You were, you are and you will always be our pride."

Shweta, on Saturday, had appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to look into the actor’s case. She posted a brief note on her social media handles, requesting the PM to look into the death case of her brother and ensure that there is no tampering with the evidences.

“We are from a very simple family. My brother had no Godfather when he was in Bollywood nor do we have anyone right now. My request to you is to immediately look into this case and make sure that everything is handled in a sanitised way and no evidences are tampered with. Expecting justice to prevail,” she wrote.