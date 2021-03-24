Sushant Singh Rajput's Sister Remembers Late Actor As Chhichhore Wins National Film Award

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput-starrer Chhichhore was declared the Best Hindi Film at the 67th National Film Awards on Monday. The movie also starred Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Sharma, Tahir Raj Bhasin, and Tushar Pandey in integral roles. In a statement, Sajid Nadiadwala, producer of the film, dedicated the award to Sushant. He said, “I sincerely pray that this award gives a little bit of happiness to his family and fans which includes me.”

'Chhichhore' wins National Film Award.” Bhai, I know you are watching, but I wish you were there to receive the award. Not a single day passes when I don’t feel proud of you. 🙏 #ChhichhoreBagsNationalAward #SushantOurHero https://t.co/iph8MYmd7q— Shweta Singh Kirti (@shwetasinghkirt) March 23, 2021

After the announcement, his fans flooded the internet with posts remembering him. Sushant’s sister, Shweta Singh too missed the ace actor, saying “wish you were there to receive the award.” Further, in her post, she has mentioned that not a single day passes without missing him.

Many Sushant’s fans reacted to the post saying that they are all very proud of him and now want justice for the late actor. A bunch of people was of the opinion that Sushant was so talented that awards did not matter to him at all. One fan said, “We are already proud of him and miss him every second. His talent should be appreciated much before when he was alive. But they ignored him that time. These awards are nothing for him now. We all want justice for him, that will be the true award for him and for us.”

Meanwhile, Kangana Ranaut won the National Award for best actress, while Manoj Bajpayee and Dhanush bagged the best actor award. The 67th National Film Awards ceremony was originally scheduled for May 3 last year but got delayed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.