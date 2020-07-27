Sushant Singh Rajput's Sister Reveals Their Conversation 4 Days Before His Death, Shares Unseen Pics

In a heartbreaking note on social media, Shweta Singh Kirti, has revealed a part of conversation that she shared with her brother Sushant Singh Rajput, four days before the actor passed away in Mumbai. Sushant died on June 14 and his body was found in his apartment in Bandra.

In a snap of WhatsApp conversation that Shweta shared on social media, Sushant responds to his sister's request of coming to their place in the US by writing, "Bahut mann karta he di (I wish badly that I could come)."

Shweta also shared some unseen pics of Sushant alongside a long note. One image is from his childhood, while another one is from Shweta's marriage and Sushant can be seen sitting with his elder sister and other children of the family.

Shweta also wrote, "I only wish I could have protected him from everything. I still wish I will wake up to see my Bhai... just right next to me and will realize this whole episode was just a nightmare and nothing more (sic)."

Check out Shweta'a long note remembering Sushant here.

Sushant's last movie Dil Bechara has released and is currently streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.