Sushant Singh Rajput's Sister Says 'God Is With Us' As She Posts Actor And Lord Shiva's Collage

Shweta Singh Kirti sees divine connect in the fact that the day CBI investigation was ordered into the death of her brother Sushant Singh Rajput is the same as one when the historic Bhumi Pujan was performed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Ram temple site in Ayodhya.

She feels with CBI inquiry being ordered, the family is now a step closer to finding the truth behind the death of actor Sushant.

Shweta took to Instagram on Wednesday evening to express her mind. She posted photographs of PM Modi performing the Bhumi Puja ceremony and wrote: "This definitely cannot be a coincidence. As the mantras were chanted...Steps towards Justice were taken! I love you God... I know you're with us. We are one step closer to finding the truth Bhai....#justiceforsushantsinghrajput #cbienquiryforsushant #faith @sushantsinghrajput."

In another post, Shweta thanked the entire nation for standing by them as a family and kept fighting for justice.

"CBI Enquiry is the answer to the prayers of the whole nation who stood together as a family and kept fighting for justice. I Salute each and every one of you."

Shweta also shared a picture of Sushant juxtaposed with a photo of Lord Shiva. It is a known fact that Sushant was a huge follower of Lord Shiva and would share a lot of pictures of him on Instagram.

On Wednesday, the Central Bureau of Investigation was given the go-ahead by the Centre to take over the investigation of Sushant’s death. An FIR has been filed by Sushant’s father against actress Rhea Chakraborty under multiple sections of the Indian Penal Code. It has been alleged that she took control of the actor’s finances, isolated him from his family, and got him hooked on prescription medication. Rhea has denied these allegations.