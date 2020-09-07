Sushant Singh Rajput's Sister Shares Emotional Note: We Promised to Protect Each Other but I Failed Bhai

Remembering her late brother, Sushant Singh Rajput's sister, Shweta Singh Kirti has shared an emotional post on social media. Taking to Instagram she posted a childhood picture with the late actor as they celebrate Rakshabandhan. Sharing a lengthy note, she writes that her heart cannot believe that the actor took his own life and wants to know what is the cause of Sushant’s death.

"We promised each other that we will protect each other forever. But,I failed Bhai...I failed! But here is another promise I and the whole country make to you, we will find the truth, we will get you justice!I knew my brother, the kind of person he was, full of life and joy. He was like a child, the only thing he wanted was love. Koi ek baar, pyaar se haath pher de uske sar pe, pyaar se baat karle, bas that was enough for him to make him happy. He was not a person who would take his own life. My heart is not ready to believe it. Let’s keep our intentions clear, we want to know what is the cause of Sushant’s death, nothing less will suffice! It is Satya ka Agrah, #SatyagrahForSSR (sic)," she wrote in the caption of the post.

Meanwhile, last week Shweta applauded the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) for its action in the ongoing probe. The Bureau raided a number of locations including the residence of Showik Chakraborty.

Rhea, Showik and their parents are among those accused with abetment to the actor's suicide among other charges, in an FIR filed earlier by Sushant's family. The CBI is investigating Sushant's death along with the NCB and Enforcement Directorate (ED).

After raid, the NCB on Friday night arrested Showik and the late actor's house manager Samuel Miranda.

On June 14, Sushant was found dead in his home in Mumbai. At that time, Mumbai Police had concluded it was a case of suicide.