Sushant Singh Rajput's Sister Shares Moments Of His Personal Life, Watch Video

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kriti paid tribute to her late brother by sharing an emotional video on Instagram. The video showed glimpses to the actor's personal life as Don McLean’s song Starry, Starry Night played in the background.

The video shows Sushant, who was extremely talented foing different activities he enjoyed, like playing the guitar, painting, playing with his pets, stargazing, solving equations among other things. He was also seen practicing shooting with a rifle, swinging a bat, driving a small plane, taking pictures of the sky, visiting children's hospital, replying his fans on Instagram, showing his kindness. The video ended with Sushant dancing to the song Hero No. 1 with his friend and pet dog.

The video started with the text, “Somewhere between neurons and narratives I was born, lived (dreamt) and die - Sushant Singh Rajput,” and ended with, "In loving memory of Sushant Singh Rajput."

Shweta captioned the video, “My Forever Star. A pain so precious so close tat u wldnt trade the world for it!! A wound so deep, so grave you wouldn’t and couldn’t ever share it!”

She recently shared a picture with her late brother, after a month of his demise, she wrote, "It has been a month since you left us...but your presence is still felt so strongly.... Love you Bhai Hope u always stay eternally happy."

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on June 14, 2020 by suicide. He was 34.

This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata).