Sushant Singh Rajput's Sister Shares Pics of His Billboards in Australia Demanding 'CBI for SSR'

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister, Shweta Singh Kirti, has shared pictures and videos of a digital billboard calling for ‘#CBIforSSR’, in Melbourne, Australia. The actor passed away on June 14.

Sharing the photos, Shweta wrote, "SSRians across Australia made it happen. 7 Billboards are up throughout the continent. Their abundant love for Sushant made this happen. These Billboards are definitely going to convey the strong message that the whole of Australia is standing with SSR. They really want their screams to be heard by the whole Judiciary System of India so that fair justice can be served to their dear Sushant"

Shweta also revealed that more than a million people joined the global prayer meet for the late star, and called the moment a spiritual revolution.

Shweta took to Twitter and Instagram to thank the late actor's fans and well-wishers around the globe for joining the prayer meet for her brother and shared a collage of pictures of those who attended.

"More than a million joining from all over the world to pray for Sushant. It's a spiritual revolution and it is gaining momentum around the world, our prayers will not go unanswered," she wrote, with hashtags: #GlobalPrayers4SSR, #CBIForSSR, #Godiswithus and #JusticeForSushant.

Actress Ankita Lokhande, who dated Sushant for over six years after they met on the sets of Ekta Kapoor's TV show "Pavitra Rishta", also offered prayers for him, and showed support to Shweta on her social media post.

"Prayers can change anything," Ankita commented on Shweta's Instagram post.

Sushant's death was termed a case of suicide, but the investigation took a different turn when his family lodged an FIR accusing his purported girlfriend, actress Rhea Chakraborty, and her family with abetment to suicide among other charges.

The initiative of a global prayer meet for Sushant was taken up on the two-month anniversary of the actor's death.

"It has been 2 months you left us Bhai and we are still fighting to know the truth, to know what actually happened that day. I request you all to please join us for Global 24-hour spiritual and prayer observation for Sushant Singh Rajput, so that the truth prevails and we find justice for our beloved Sushant," shared Shweta at the time of announcing the initiative.

Meanwhile, Sushant's family, as well as friends and well-wishers from the industry, are joining forces to demand a CBI investigation into his death.