Sushant Singh Rajput's Sister Shares Priceless Throwback Pics of Him Along With Loving Note

Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti has taken a trip down memory lane as she shared a series of throwback pictures from her wedding celebration, posing with the late actor.

Shweta took to Instagram to post the pictures along with a heartfelt note that read "in some realm, we will always be together." In one of the images, Sushant is seen in a white kurta and smiling ear to ear as he poses with his sister for the camera.

"In some realm, we will always be together... #GudiaGulshan. I will try and find a video from my Sangeet and upload it," she captioned the image.

In another picture that Shweta shared from her wedding reception, a happy Sushant can be seen giving a bear hug to his sister.

"Bhai at my wedding reception, giving me a hug. I remember a day prior to the reception how we had hugged and cried, I wish I could just go back in time," she wrote.

Shweta also shared a family photograph, where Sushant can be seen standing alongside his sisters and father.

"A Beautiful Tribute To My Beautiful Brother," she wrote and used hashtags like #INSAAFYEEKSAWAALHAI and #JusticeForSushant

On Monday, old videos went viral of a 21-year-old Sushant at Shweta's wedding. The videos were posted by her husband Vishal Kirti on his blog. In the same blog post, Vishal wrote that he was not in close touch with Sushant after actress Rhea Chakraborty came into his life.

Sushant was found dead in his Bandra flat on June 14. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is currently investigating the death after the Supreme Court order the central agency probe into the matter last week.