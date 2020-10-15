Sushant Singh Rajput's Sister Shares Throwback Video of Actor Singing Lord Krishna Bhajan

The loss of Sushant Singh Rajput is still fresh in the memories of many even though it has already been four months. The Bollywood star was found dead in his apartment on June 14. His sister Shweta Singh Kirti is trying to keep the good memories of his brother alive.

Shweta shared a throwback video of SSR singing the hymn Shri Krishna Govind Hare Murari at home. She captioned it with their memories of early days, writing, “During childhood whenever there will be no electricity in the house, all our family members will sit around with musical instruments singing Bhajans immersed in Bhakti with tears flowing from our eyes. This video of Bhai reminds me of those times. #ImmortalSushant #GodIsWithUs.”

During childhood whenever there will be no electricity in the house, all our family members will sit around with musical instruments singing Bhajans immersed in Bhakti with tears flowing from our eyes. This video of Bhai reminds me of those times. ❤️#ImmortalSushant #GodIsWithUs pic.twitter.com/vf3xiuHqKB — Shweta Singh Kirti (@shwetasinghkirt) October 15, 2020

The video left netizens emotional and has garnered over 15000 likes in no time and retweeted for around 3800 times. Despite being an active user on social media, Shweta suddenly removed her Instagram and Twitter account recently, leaving everyone shocked. However, she late reinstated them and revealed the reason behind doing so. She mentioned that her account was tried to be hacked several times.

Sharing some screenshots of the notification of the same, she wrote, “Here is why I had to deactivate my social media accounts. Several logs in attempts were made to hack my accounts.” She further thanked her followers and the extended family for supporting her and standing by her through thick and thin.

Meanwhile, SSR’s purported girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty was recently granted bail by the Bombay High Court in the drug case filed by NCB. She is being investigated by all three agencies- CBI, ED and NCB. As reported by ZEE News, the Central Bureau of Investigation's (CBI) has almost completed its investigation and suspects no foul play in Sushant's death.