Sushant Singh Rajput's Sister Shares Treasured Memories from Her Sangeet, See Pics

Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti is keeping alive the memory of her late brother and the Bollywood actor by sharing some unseen family moments with fans on social media. On Friday, Shweta turned back the clock and posted some old pics from her wedding album in which Sushant is seen enjoying her sister's sangeet ceremony.
In the throwback images, Sushant can be seen dancing with his sister, who wears a beautiful traditional attire. The brother-sister duo can be seen having loads on fun in these priceless moments. Take a look.
A few days back, Shweta had also asked fans to share messages for the late actor's family with the hashtag 'Message 4 SSR'. The digital campaign gathered over 3 lakh audio and video messages for Sushant from admirers across the world.
Received more than 3 lakhs heartwarming messages. I cried reading, listening and watching them. I cannot even fathom the kind of love and legacy he has left behind. He has left us an extended family in every SSRian. Thanks for all the support. Know that God and Bhai are with us every step of the way. 🙏❤️
Meanwhile, three central agencies are currently probing the death of Sushant-- CBI, ED and the NCB. The team of forensics expert from AIIMS will be handing over viscera report of Sushant to the investigating agencies soon and it will be treated as conclusive call on the actor's death.