Sushant Singh Rajput's Sister Shares Unseen Pic of Actor Training Hard for Kedarnath

Shweta Singh Kirti, sister of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput on Tuesday, shared an old picture of the actor as he trined hard for his 2018 film Kedarnath. In Kedarnath he played the role of a porter and the film also featured Sara Ali Khan opposite him.

The post is a collage of two pictures of Sushant. In the first one, the actor can be seen working out on a treadmill carrying heavy weights on his shoulder. While the other one is a still from the film. “Whatever he (Bhai) did, he gave his 100%. Now the justice and the revolution too will be 100%. Faith #JusticeforSushantSingRajput,” Shweta captioned the photo.

Kedarnath, released in 2018 was directed by Abhishek Kapoor. The film was about a love story during the 2013 Uttarakhand floods. Sushant played Mansoor and Sara Ali Khan, who debuted in Bollywood with this film, essayed the role of Mukku.

Meanwhile, the CBI, NCB and ED are investigating the case of Sushant Singh Rajput's demise. As per the latest update, a Mumbai Special Court on Tuesday extended the judicial custody of Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty till October 6, who is one of the prime accused in death case related to the actor.

The Chakraborty siblings, along with several others, were arrested in connection with the drug case investigations as part of the probe into the death of the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The actress was produced before the Special NDPS Court vide video-conferencing on Tuesday afternoon after her 14-days judicial custody ended.

Shortly afterwards she and her brother Showik's lawyer Satish Maneshinde moved the Bombay High Court for bail. "Rhea Chakraborty and Showik Chakraborty have filed a bail application in Bombay High Court. It is coming up for hearing on September 23 before Justice S.V. Kotwal," said Maneshinde.

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) is expected to seek a day's custody for Showik Chakraborty later in the day.

