Sushant Singh Rajput's Sister Shares Video of Actor Talking About His Equation with Siblings

Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti has shared a video of the late actor on Instagram where he is seen talking about his love for his sisters. The video is from a special programme in which the actor met the officers of Indian Army.

In the Instagram video, he is seen having a meal with the officers as he discusses his family. Sushant is all praise for his sisters and says that whatever he has learnt so far be it driving a car, riding a bike, playing cricket or studying it is all from his sisters. He tells the officers that his interest in physics and science comes from his eldest sister, whereas his second sister Meetu, taught him how to play cricket. He also mentioned that his other two sisters Priyanka and Shweta are lawyer and fashion designer, respectively. In the video, he also says that the siblings are very close to each other and often gossip together.

Sharing the video, Shweta wrote, “Mera Bhai... love you infinity to the power infinity. You will eternally remain in our hearts. #Warriors4SSR #JusticeforSushantSingRajput #LoveUBhai #infinitytothepowerinfinity #Godiswithus (sic).”

The video comes amidst rumours of a rift between Sushant and his family. In the alleged chat shared by Rhea Chakraborty's legal team with IANS, Sushant said he believed his sister was manipulating ‘Sid Bhai', where he seemed to be referring to either his sister's husband Siddharth or his friend and roommate Siddharth Pithani.

Earlier, Shweta posted two small clips of Sushant's old interview wherein he said that he was closest to one of his sisters as she would get him.

Sushant was found dead inside his Bandra flat in Mumbai on June 14.

On a complaint lodged with the Bihar Police by the late actor's father K.K. Singh on July 25, the CBI and the ED have registered cases into the death of Sushant. The ED had launched a money laundering probe to investigate the alleged transactions worth Rs 15 crore as alleged by his father on July 31, while the CBI launched a criminal probe to ascertain the reason behind the death of the actor on August 6.