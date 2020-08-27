Sushant Singh Rajput's Sister Shares Video of His Billboard in Hollywood, 'Grateful' for Support

Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister, Shweta Singh Kirti, has shared a video of a billboard, which has the late actor's picture alongside a message "The World Has Its Eyes on the Case." The billboard was put up in Hollywood, Los Angeles, according to Shweta.

Sharing the video alongside a thank you note to Sushant's supporters across the globe, Shweta tweeted, "A Billboard in Hollywood put up for Bhai. Thanks and so grateful for all the support. #JusticeforSushant."

A Billboard in Hollywood put up for Bhai. Thanks and so grateful for all the support 🙏❤️🙏 #JusticeforSushant pic.twitter.com/ubKaYlOBXz — shweta singh kirti (@shwetasinghkirt) August 26, 2020

Earlier, Shweta had shared pictures and videos of a digital billboard calling for ‘#CBIforSSR’, in Melbourne, Australia. The actor passed away on June 14. Sharing the photos, Shweta wrote, "SSRians across Australia made it happen. 7 Billboards are up throughout the continent. Their abundant love for Sushant made this happen. These Billboards are definitely going to convey the strong message that the whole of Australia is standing with SSR. They really want their screams to be heard by the whole Judiciary System of India so that fair justice can be served to their dear Sushant"

Shweta also revealed that more than a million people joined the global prayer meet for the late star, and called the moment a spiritual revolution.