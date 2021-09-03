Sushant Singh Rajput's Sister Shweta Condoles Sidharth Shukla’s Demise

Popular TV actor Sidharth Shukla breathed his last in Mumbai at the age of 40 on Thursday following a heart attack. After the post-mortem at Cooper hospital, his body was cremated at Oshiwara crematorium in Mumbai on Friday. The actor was laid to rest as hundreds came to pay their homage. Bigg Boss 13 winner’s colleagues including Shehnaaz Gill, Asim Riaz, Rashami Desai, Aly Goni and Nikki Tamboli came to the crematorium to pay their last respect. Siddharth’s sudden demise after a cardiac arrest has sent shockwaves among his fans across the country.

It has become hard to process for Siddharth’s family, friends and fans that he is no more. His co-stars are expressing their shock while paying their respects to the late actor on social media. His close friends in the industry also visited his home to extend their condolences to his family. Late star Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti also shared her condolences with the family.

In an Instagram post, Shweta said that Siddharth will be missed. She also shared the screenshot of Sidharth’s tweet where he had written about CBI taking over SSR’s death case. “Hope your soul rests in peace. I wonder, why God calls all the good ones early!” wrote Shweta.

Sidharth was known for being fit and had even won the reality shows, Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 7 and Bigg Boss 13. He also won the Best Model of the World title in 2005 at the age of 24. The competition was held in Turkey.

Sidharth’s family in a statement to the Mumbai Police has ruled out any foul play. They also said that he was not under ‘mental pressure’. The family also made it clear that they don’t want to fuel any speculation floating on social media.

Sidharth made his acting debut with the Hindi TV show Babul Ka Aangann Chootey Na in 2008. However, he gained popularity with his performance in a lead role on the hit show Balika Vadhu. His fan following increased enormously after he became the winner of Bigg Boss 13.

