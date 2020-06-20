Sushant Singh Rajput's Sister Shweta Deletes Her Profiles on Facebook, Instagram

The late Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti has deleted her social media profiles on Facebook and Instagram. Shweta's profiles were visible to all till Thursday when she posted about returning to their hometown Patna from Mumbai and immersing the late actors' ashes.

However, on Friday, not a single post or photo is visible on Shweta's profile anymore. Nothing apart from her name was visible on the profile.

Sushant Singh Rajput was found hanging in his Mumbai residence on Sunday morning. Sushant's US-based sister Shweta arrived in India earlier this week after the actor's demise.

A few days ago, Shweta had shared a handwritten note written to her by her brother. She also shared an open letter addressed to her brother and deleted the post later.

Meanwhile, Mumbai Police has started probing Sushant Singh Rajput's death. Police has started recording statements of the actor's staff, family, friends and industry colleagues.

Many netizens have been speculating if Shweta was instructed by the police to lock her Facebook profile.

