Sushant Singh Rajput’s Sister Shweta Honours Mother on Durga Puja with Rare Photos, Asks for Strength

As India celebrates the arrival of Maa Durga today, Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti took to her social media handle to honour her mother by sharing rare pictures of her and asked for strength. Sharing the picture, she wrote, “Maa...on the eve of Navratri, I pray to you for strength and wisdom. I am proud of the way you raised us. Let’s start our Durga Pujo by honouring our own mother first. Hope this Navratri everyone is filled with strength of the divine. #OurMotherOurStrength.”

Late Bollywood actor SSR was very close to his mother and was hugely affected by her death. His mother passed away when he was in his teenage. The actor often used to spoke about his mother in interviews and casual talks. From dedicating his dance to getting a tattoo on his back, he often expressed an immense love for his mother. His last social media post before his death was also about his mother where he shared a monochromatic collage of him and her.

Sharing the picture, he wrote, “Blurred past evaporating from teardrops Unending dreams carving an arc of smile And a fleeting life, negotiating between the two...#माँ ️.”

Recently, Sushant’s sister Meetu Singh also shared a beautiful artwork of her mother and brother on Twitter and expressed her grief of losing them at early stages of their lives. She called her mother her “source of energy” and her brother “her pride” in the tweet.

My mother was my source of energy.My bhai was my pride.Lost both of them too early.Unable to cope up with this heart-wrenching loss. pic.twitter.com/bhHqiogr3m — Meetu Singh (@divinemitz) September 18, 2020

SSR was found dead in his apartment on June 14. While there were allegations of foul play, the claims have not been proven yet.