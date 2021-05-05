Sushant Singh Rajput’s Sister Shweta Kirti Applauds Fans For Launching COVID-19 Helpline

India has been tormented since the past few weeks, owing to the second wave of the deadly COVID-19. Many people have either lost their lives or their livelihood. While the cases are consistently increasing, the resources remain limited and out of common people’s reach. In a crisis situation like this, many people are using social media to reach out and help.

One such example is that of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput fans who have set up a COVID-19 helpline to help people out in this time of need. The late Bollywood actor is missed dearly every single day as his fans, well-wishers, and family continue to remember him in thoughts, prayers and deeds.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shweta Singh kirti (SSK) (@shwetasinghkirti)

Noticing this initiative, Sushant’s sister, Shweta Singh Kirti praised the efforts of his fans on social media. Sushant’s sister shared a post on her Instagram featuring the COVID-19 helpline number created by the late actor’s fans. The helpline number will help out anyone who needs leads on oxygen cylinders, hospital beds and other resources required during crisis. Shweta also appreciated the efforts made by her brother’s fans to help the needy, urging people in crisis to contact the helpline.

In a latest video shared by her, SSR fans can be seen providing essential items like grains, oil, and more to those in need. Amidthe current COVID-19 crisis, many other celebrities have also come forward to help people via their social media influence,while others have been amplifying the resources and needs of people battling with this crisis.

A heartfelt prayer from someone who just got helped by SSRIANS. This is so beautiful, people uniting to do good for the ones in need. Bhai, this is the legacy you have left behind! Salute! #JusticeForSushantSinghRajput #SushantKaKitchen pic.twitter.com/mSWgLmBL2i— Shweta Singh Kirti (@shwetasinghkirt) May 4, 2021

It was last year on June 14, when 34-year-old Sushant breathed his last. Since then, everyone including his fans, friends and family have been hoping and praying for justice. The talented actor who was last seen in Dil Bechara was also recently paid tribute at the Oscars 2021 In Memoriam gallery, along with Rishi Kapoor, while Bhanu Athaiya and Irrfan Khan recieved special mention in the video.

