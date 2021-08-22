Sushant Singh Rajput's Sister Shweta Kirti Shares Unseen Pic as She Misses Him on Raksha Bandhan

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti shared an unseen picture with the late actor as she missed him on Raksha Bandhan. Shweta shared a childhood picture with the late actor and penned a sweet note on the occasion. Fans of the actor took to the comment section to remember Sushant and also send their love to Shweta and the rest of the family.

In the picture, Shweta and Sushant, who were little kids, were seen smiling. “Love You Bhai, we will always be together," she captioned the picture.

“Miss you sooo much SSR sir," one fan wrote. On the other hand, another fan commented, “Our Shushant will always remain alive in our hearts."

In May this year, Shweta took to Instagram to inform fans that she will go on a wellness retreat for the entire month as it was the first anniversary of Sushant’s death. She shared a picture of the actor and wrote, “I am going on a solitary retreat for the whole month of June in the mountains. I won’t have access to internet or cell services there. Bhai’s one year of passing on will be spent in cherishing his sweet memories in silence. Though his physical body has left us almost a year back, the values he stood for still live on."

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on June 14, 2020. He was 34. While the initial cause of his death was reported to be suicide, his case was transfereed to the Central Bureau of Investigation, who is currently investigating the matter.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here