Sushant Singh Rajput's Sister Shweta Leaves Comment On Ankita Lokhande's 'Truth Wins' Post

Ankita Lokhande, who once dated Sushant Singh Rajput, on Wednesday, shared a cryptic post on her social media that read "Truth Wins." Her post came a day after an FIR was lodged against Sushant's rumoured girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty by his father.

Ankita, who was in a relationship with Sushant for about six years before calling it quits in 2016, posted a black-and-white image on her Instagram with "TRUTH WINS" written in the centre.

Now, Sushant's sister Shweta Singh Kirti has reacted to Ankita's post. Shweta, who lives in the US with her family, commented, "God is always with the truth..." On Sushant’s one month death anniversary, Ankita had shared a picture of a diya and white flowers against the backdrop of her mandir. Along with the picture, she wrote, “CHILD Of GOD.”

She even supported the peaceful candle protest held for Sushant on social media recently. His fans have been demanding a CBI inquiry in Sushant’s case. She shared a picture of a candle on Instagram and wrote, “HOPE, PRAYERS AND STRENGTH !!! Keep smiling wherever you are.”

Ankita and Sushant had met on the sets of their very popular show Pavitra Rishta. Post Sushant's demise, Ankita had met with his father at his Mumbai residence and later travelled to Sushant's hometown in Patna, too.