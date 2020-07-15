Sister Posts Selfie with Sushant Singh Rajput After One Month of Actor's Death

On July 14, it had been a month since the passing of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The social media pages were filled with messages to remember the actor and his memories one month after his death. Sushant’s sister, Shweta Singh Kirti, shared a heartfelt post for her younger brother on the day.

Sharing a selfie with the Kai Po Chhe star, she wrote, “It has been a month since you left us...but your presence is still felt so strongly.... Love you Bhai. Hope u always stay eternally happy.”

In the picture, both siblings look happy as they pose for the picture. Shweta has been constantly sharing pictures and memories of the actor on social media to keep his spirit alive.

Apart from Shweta, several friends of the late actor shared pictures and posts on social media to remember him. While alleged girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty shared her first not post the Kedarnath actor’s demise, Dil Bechara’s director Mukesh Chhabra also remembered his close friend and expressed grief over never receiving a call for him again.

In her post, Rhea remembered the eternal love shared between them, writing, “30 days of losing you but a lifetime of loving you... Eternally connected, To infinity and beyond.”

Sushant’s ex-partner Ankita Lokhande also shared a picture one month after his death. Lighting a diya, she wrote, “Child of God.”

Kriti Sanon all shared a cryptic message on the day, sharing all the grief that lies low beyond the visible laughter.

The investigation in Sushant's suicide is currently underway.