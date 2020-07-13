Sushant Singh Rajput’s Sister Shweta Sigh Kirti Thanks Fans for Support: Have Faith in God and His Justice

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister, Shweta Singh Kirti has expressed her heartfelt gratitude to his fans who have been a source of strength and care for their family.

In the post, Shweta also urged the fans to have faith in God and his justice. She wrote, “I am overwhelmed with gratitude for the kind of love and support you guys have shown.... I can’t thank you guys enough for giving our family strength & caring for us during this difficult time. Let’s have faith in God and his justice.... keep praying.”

Sushant’s fans have dropped in their love and support in the comments.

One of his admirers wrote, “Sushant’s family is like our family. We are always with you and your family. Much love, strength and peace #SushantInOurHeartsForever Uncle ko pranaam”.

Extending support to the late actor’s family, another said, “We are always here for you guys. Inshallah I pray everyday that Sushant gets justice. He doesn’t deserve what happened to him. I have faith that he will get justice and truth will come out”.

Meanwhile, a road in Bihar’s Purnea, which is the late actor’s hometown, has been named after him.

Sushant’s last film Dil Bechara will be releasing on July 24 on Disney + Hotstar VIP. The romantic drama is based on the popular novel ‘The Fault in Our Stars’. Actor Saif Ali Khan will also be seen in a pivotal role.