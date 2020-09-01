Sushant Singh Rajput’s Sister Shweta Singh Kirti Alerts About Fake Twitter Profiles in Her Name

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti has taken to social media to alert her fans about the fake profiles that exist in her name on the internet.

Sharing a screenshot of profiles that are being shared in her name, she wrote, “Please report all these fake accounts”. Shweta has been on the forefront for seeking justice for her late brother. She has been holding virtual prayers for the late actor.

Please report all these fake accounts 👇 pic.twitter.com/1EFVF9yRFt — shweta singh kirti (@shwetasinghkirt) August 31, 2020

Netizens have shown their support to Shweta. Many have shared screenshots after reporting the fake profiles while some have condemned the people who have made fake accounts in her name.

A user who seemed to be annoyed by those making fake profiles, tweeted, “I don't understand what kind of people do this. I mean you want to support, do it from your own account, or if making a parody/fan account, at least mention and keep difference in username and dp, and seek permission if possible (sic).”

Please report all these fake accounts 👇 pic.twitter.com/1EFVF9yRFt — shweta singh kirti (@shwetasinghkirt) August 31, 2020

A person who reported the fake profile shared the screenshot and wrote, “Trying my bit. This is so inhuman to mock someone during this situations (sic).”

Please report all these fake accounts 👇 pic.twitter.com/1EFVF9yRFt — shweta singh kirti (@shwetasinghkirt) August 31, 2020

Another user suggested that she must get her account verified. He wrote, “Leave them as long as Your account is verified . What they can do? and if they are with us in the fight let them be there. But pls make your account Verified with a blue Tick (sic).”

Please report all these fake accounts 👇 pic.twitter.com/1EFVF9yRFt — shweta singh kirti (@shwetasinghkirt) August 31, 2020

For the unversed, Sushant’s body was found hanging at his Bandra residence in Mumbai on June 14. Ever since his death, there have been speculations if it was a suicide or a murder. The investigation in the matter has been transferred from Mumbai Police to Central Bureau of Investigation.

Meanwhile, Sushant’s family have been organising virtual prayers for the late actor. His ex-girlfriend Ankita Lokhande has been a part of all the virtual prayers and has been quite regularly sharing stills of the same on her Instagram profile.