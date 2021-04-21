Sushant Singh Rajput's Sister Shweta Singh Kirti Appeals to Not Malign Late Actor's Image

Sushant Singh Rajput’s father KK Singh has moved the High Court seeking a ban on films depicting the actor’s life. After Sushant’s death in June last year, many films were announced on his life. But the family doesn’t want his life to become fodder for stories on the screen, as the investigation into his death is still ongoing, and films might affect public perception.

Sushant’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti has also posted an appeal on Twitter asking everyone not to malign the late actor’s image. She tweeted on Tuesday night, “Let’s all work towards keeping our dearest Sushant’s image pious and pure, exactly the way he was. Let’s take an oath that we will never let anyone malign his personality and what he stood for! #DontMalignSushantsImage #JusticeForSushantSinghRajput.” She also retweeted advocate Vikas Singh’s tweet that said, “#Delhi high court issues notice on petition filed by SSR’s father seeking ban on release of any movie on his life.”

Let’s all work towards keeping our dearest Sushant’s image pious and pure, exactly the way he was. Let’s take an oath that we will never let anyone malign his personality and what he stood for! #DontMalignSushantsImage #JusticeForSushantSinghRajput— Shweta Singh Kirti (@shwetasinghkirt) April 20, 2021

The Delhi High Court Tuesday asked the producers of various proposed and upcoming films on the life of Sushant to respond to a plea by his father seeking to restrain anyone from using his son’s name or likeness in movies. Justice Manoj Kumar Ohri issued notice to the filmmakers and sought their stand by May 24 on the suit filed by Rajput’s father.

