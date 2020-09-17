Sushant Singh Rajput's Sister Shweta Singh Kirti Goes on Social Media Hiatus

In an emotional post on Instagram, Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti has announced that she is taking a break from social media. She said, “How much ever you try to stay strong, but at times this strong pain takes over that Bhai is actually not there anymore. Will never be able to touch him or see him laugh or listen to him cracking jokes... I wonder how long will it take to heal completely. Have decided to take 10 days off from being online and immerse myself in deep meditation and prayers. Really need to heal from this pain.”

Shweta lives in the United States of America. In her post, she alludes to being unable to grieve properly on account of the social media conversations back and forth. Therefore, she will be on a digital hiatus for ten days.

Shweta has been quite active in her approach with Sushant’s case. Like many on social media, she believes there’s more to the suicide than Mumbai Police investigations led the public to believe.

Fans poured in their love and support on the post. While some were understanding of the mental stress caused by social media, others requested her to stay and fight. She had started a social media campaign named #WestayunitedforSSR.

In her views, Sushant Singh Rajput is not just a name, but he is a revolution. She requested her followers to remain united and always keep on demanding for the truth.

On June 14, Sushant Singh passed away in his Bandra apartment. Initially, the case dubbed a matter of suicide, however, CBI, NCB, and ED are now investigating Sushant’s death case. Rhea Chakraborty, along with her brother, has been arrested by the NCB for allegedly procuring drugs for the late actor.