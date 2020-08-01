Sushant Singh Rajput's Sister Shares Actor's To-do List Till June 29, Says 'He Was Planning Ahead'

A new post by Shweta Singh Kirti, sister of Sushant Singh Rajput, once again puts a question mark on whether the actor actually died by suicide as his post-mortem has suggested, or was any other foul means involved.

Shweta's Instagram post on Friday evening shows Sushant was actually planning ahead in life and had chalked out plans for his daily regime till June 29. He was found dead at his residence on June 14.

In the Instagram post, Shweta shared a photograph of a whiteboard. On the board, in Sushant's alleged handwriting, is a daily to-do list for himself.

The list includes his plans to practice transcendental meditation daily from June 29.

Other instructions include "make your bed" after waking up, "read books, watch content movies/series, learn guitar and workout" among other things.

"Bhai's White Board where he was planning to start his workout and transcendental meditation from 29th June daily. So he was planning ahead. #justiceforsushantsinghrajput," Shweta wrote.

Commenting on her post, netizens extended their support to her and prayed for justice to be delivered to the departed soul.

"Shweta ji, Sushant has taught us so much. He is unforgettable energy. I tell his stories to my kids. He had morals and such infectious positive energy. He is within us. thank you for bringing him to us," shared a user.

"He is such a project manager. writing down everything! such an inspiration. I wish he had taken that Stanford scholarship and just came here!" shared a fan from California.

Earlier in the day, Shweta had shared an adorable video of Sushant where he can be seen singing "Mahadev Shambhu", a song dedicated to Lord Shiva and playing his guitar.

"I want everyone to pray to Lord Shiva, Let him guide us towards the truth and give us the strength to keep fighting. #letspraytogether #SatyamevaJayate #JusticeforSushantSingRajput," Shweta captioned her video.

Krishna Kumar Singh (74), Sushant Singh Rajput's father, lodged a complaint against the late actor's rumoured girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and six others, including her family members, for alleged abetment to suicide, in Patna on Tuesday.