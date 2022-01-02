Sushant Singh Rajput's Sister Shweta Singh Kirti Wishes Fans Happy New Year From His Facebook Account

Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti shared a new year post from the late actor’s official Instagram handle, sending all his fans into an emotional meltdown. The Kai Po Che actor passed away in June last year sending shock waves across the film industry and his fans. The post shared by Shweta read, “Wishing everyone a very happy new year and best of everything. 🙏This is Shweta Singh Kirti wishing all of you on Bhai’s behalf. ❤️"

As soon as she posted this, fans took left emotional comments, stating how much they miss their favourite actor.

The sudden demise of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput came as a massive shock to the industry as well as his fans and family. It’s been over a year since the actor died by suicide on June 14 2020, but his fans remember him on social media on various occasions and share posts in his honour. A couple of days ago, Shweta had posted a picture of her late brother on her Instagram handle, saying that she “wants him back".

Shweta Singh Kirti has often written touching posts for her late brother. Earlier, when Sushant’s ‘Chhichhore’ won the National Film Award, Shweta shared a picture of the late actor with the cast of Chhichhore and congratulated the entire team for the Award. She always remembers her brother in her social media posts.

