Sushant Singh Rajput's Sister Supports Ankita Lokhande After Troll Says They Had 'Fake Affair'

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti recently supported Ankita Lokhande against a troll who called their relationship ‘fake.’ The troll further said that the actress used Sushant’s name and their 6-year-long relationship for fame. Responding to the social media user, she said that she has seen Ankita taking care of Sushant during their relationship and believes that she is a kind-hearted person.

Commenting on Shweta’s post the troll wrote, “Shweta Singh Kirti why do u support Ankit lokhnde b she hd been using Sushant n her fake affair vd him for her PR. In fact she is one partying vd most of the suspects involved in Annihilation OF SUSHANT (sic).”

Shweta responded with a lengthy comment which read, “I really don’t know what the truth is….but it is hard for me to overlook how Ankita has always stood by the family even after the death of Bhai. I have seen her take care of Bhai, once when I was visiting him in Mumbai and he had stomach pain I saw how she called the doc, gave him medicine and showered him with love. The act was enough to prove to me that she has a kind and loving heart."

She further added, “I have full faith in the CBI and I am waiting for them to tell us the truth. I am praying to God everyday so that the truth comes out and I believe there is no bigger power than him. Have faith and stay strong.”

Sushant and Ankita met on the sets of their hit TV show Pavitra Rishta where they played on-screen couple Manav and Archana. They dated for over six years and broke up in 2016. Ankita is in a relationship with actor Vicky Jain. Ankita also currently stars in Pavitra Rishta season 2 with Shaheer Sheikh.

Meanwhile, Sushant Singh Rajput was found hanging in his Bandra residence on June 14, 2020. He was 34.

