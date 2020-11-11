Sushant Singh Rajput's Sister Teaches Her Kids Bhagavad Gita to Cope with 'Heart-shattering Pain'

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti says that the only way to cope with ‘heart-shattering pain’ and hopelessness is through spirituality as she teaches her children, Freyjaa and Nirvanh, the lessons from Bhagavad Gita.

Sharing a picture on Instagram, Shweta writes, “Teaching Freyjaa and Nirvanh Bhagvad Gita and practising its teachings in our daily lives. Heart-shattering pain and deep restlessness and hopelessness can only be handled by spirituality.” (sic)

"When you connect with the God within, you have inexhaustible energy and power to deal with all the external and internal adversities. We love you, God, always be with us and guide us in the right path. May good always prevail over evil. BhagvadGita #Krishna #OurGuide,” she further writes.

Actress Ankita Lokhande, who has been standing with the late actor’s family, dropped heart emojis on the post while fans assured Shweta that they will not be going to stop until Sushant gets justice. Sushant passed away in June. He was found dead in his Bandra apartment.

Shweta has been quite active on social media and has been sharing posts and pictures to get justice for her late brother. Meanwhile, Sushant’s case is being investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB). The investigating agencies are probing into the money laundering and drugs angles of the case, however, any outcome has not been confirmed yet.