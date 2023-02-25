Sushant Singh Rajput’s debut Bollywood film Kai Po Che clocked in 10 years recently and on this occasion, the late actor’s sister penned an emotional note on social media. Sharing a photo of the ticket booking counter when the film was released, Shweta Singh Kirti wrote, “This was the queue for Kai Po Che. I was more than thrilled to see Bhai on the big screen. And even then I had a tough time seeing him die on screen. I started crying profusely."

She continued, “When I came back, I complained to Bhai that why didn’t he inform me that there was this scene in the movie, I could have avoided it. It has been 10 years and how everything has changed! Tears well up and my heart churns and I continue with the hope that this will also change!!"

Take a look:

As soon as she shared the post, Shweta’s followers took to the comment section to leave supportive words for the late actor’s family. One user wrote, “While everyone keeps saying that “time heals". I think that it never heals, we just learn to live with a broken heart & emptiness," while another user wrote, “A star was born . And is still a superstar for crores of people for whom he is such an inspiration. He will reside in our hearts forever❤️❤️"

Kai Po Che marked Sushant Singh Rajput’s debut in Bollywood. The film also starred Rajkummar Rao and Amit Sadh among others. Prior to that, Sushant was a popular face on television. The actor passed away in 2020 after allegedly committing suicide in his Mumbai flat.

Read all the Latest Movies News here