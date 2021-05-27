Sushant Singh Rajput's Sister to Go on Solitary Retreat, Priyal Mahajan Unbothered About Age-gap with Amar Upadhyay

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti has announced she’ll spend the month of June in a solitary retreat in the mountains. Sushant passed away on June 14 last year, so Shweta wants to spend time cherishing his memories on his first death anniversary.

“I am going on a solitary retreat for the whole month of June in the mountains. I won’t have access to internet or cell services there. Bhai’s one year of passing on will be spent in cherishing his sweet memories in silence," Shweta wrote on Twitter and Instagram.

Actress Priyal Mahajan, who plays the character of Purvi in Ekta Kapoor’s drama show Molkki, talks about the huge age gap between her and Amar Upadhyay, the lead person opposite her on the show. The age gap between them is 25 years. While Priyal is 19-year-old, Amar is 44.

Priyal said, “The age gap doesn’t bother me much. I learn a lot from him everyday. I have seen him in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Saath Nibhaana Saathiya, and now I am sharing screen with him. I am only grateful.”

The previous season of the reality show Bigg Boss saw friendship bloom among Rahul Vaidya, Aly Goni, and Jasmin Bhasin, and the trio continues to share a strong bond even after the show’s end. To celebrate their friendship, the singer and Bigg Boss 14 finalist Rahul recently dropped his new single titled ALY.

A couple of days back Rahul had made the announcement that he is composing a song for the people who are close to his heart and now that the song is finally here, it is nothing but documentation of their beautiful journey in the reality show.

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma’s brother Karnesh Sharma is making headlines for his growing bond with Bulbbul actress Tripti Dimri. Rumours have it that the two have developed a fondness for each other. According to reports, Karnesh met the 26-year-old actress on the sets of his home production Bulbul. Dimri played the title role in the movie.

Karnesh, who was the producer of the film, was very active on the sets throughout. Common friends of the two are aware of their liking for each other. Neither Dimri nor Karnesh has reacted to the rumours.

The Spanish web series La casa de Papel or Money Heist became a popular watch last year when people were confined to their homes and turned towards films and series for a distraction from the pandemic.

With its latest teaser of the final season, expectations are high from the group of robbers and their professor who was shown in a cliffhanger situation at the end of the previous season. So, while you are waiting to binge it once again, here is a list of some heist films that you can watch in anticipation.

