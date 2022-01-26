Sushant Singh Rajput's Sister 'Unhappy' With Pavitra Rishta 2: 'A Sad Attempt to Take Advantage'

Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister, Meetu Singh, revealed that she was “unhappy" with the announcement of Pavitra Rishta 2.0, featuring Ankita Lokhande and Shaheer Sheikh. The original ZEE TV show, which came out in 2009, made its lead stars — late Sushant Singh Rajput and Ankita Lokhande — a household name during its five-year run.

Created by Ekta R Kapoor, Pavitra Rishta 2.0 is the story of a couple called Manav (Sheikh) and Archana (the role is reprised by Lokhande). In an interview with AajTak.in, Meetu said that Pavitra Rishta 2.0 is “a sad attempt" to take advantage of the actor’s name after his death. Sushant passed away in June 2020.

“Hum nahin chaahate ki koi hamare bhai (Sushant Singh Rajput) ki maut ko bhunae. Imandari se kahoon to main Pavitra Rishta 2 ki ghoshana se khush nahin hoon. Yeh spasht roop se Sushant ke naam ka fayda uthaane ka ek dukhad prayaas hai. (We do not want anyone to cash in on the death of our brother. To be honest, I am not happy with the announcement of Pavitra Rishta 2. This is clearly a sad attempt to take advantage of Sushant’s name),” Meetu told AajTak.in.

Meanwhile, Shaheer Sheikh, who stepped into the shoes of Sushant to play the character of Manav, earlier said that it was the most challenging role of his career.

“It’s been a challenging role to essay, but I have given it my all. In the process of shooting the show, I realised that ‘Manav’ is the most earnest and pure character I’ve ever played and in today’s day and age, such a character is a rarity. Now, I only hope that our efforts resonate with the audiences,” Sheikh, best known for shows such as “Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi” and “Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke”, said.

The series is directed by Nandita Mehra and written by Nikita Dhond, Gautam Hegde and Ritu Bhatia. It is backed by actor-turned-producer Bhairavi Raichura’s 24 Frames Production.

