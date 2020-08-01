Sushant Singh Rajput's Sister Writes to PM Modi, Urges Him to 'Immediately' Look Into Actor's Case

Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti has requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to "immediately look into" the probe of the late actor's death.

Shweta, who lives in the US with her family, has taken to Instagram to urge the Prime Minister "an urgent scan of the whole case."

"Dear sir, somehow my heart says that you stand with and for the truth. We are from a very simple family. My brother had no Godfather when he was in Bollywood nor do we have anyone right now. My request to you is to immediately look into this case and make sure that everything is handled in a sanitized way and no evidence is tampered with. Expecting justice to prevail," Shweta's note read.

"I am sister of Sushant Singh Rajput and I request an urgent scan of the whole case. We believe in India’s judicial system & expect justice at any cost. @narendramodi @PMOIndia #JusticeForSushant #SatyamevaJayate," the late actor's sister captioned her note.

Shweta has been sharing posts demanding ‘justice’ for her brother. On Saturday, she wrote, “Your branches may twist and turn as you flex toward the light, yet your unwavering intentions will ensure that no faint wind will sway you from your mission” #JusticeforSushantSingRajput #Seekingstrengthandunity #biharpolice.” She had also shared an interview of Ankita Lokhande, Sushant’s ex-girlfriend while saying ‘Satyameva Jayate (Truth shall prevail).'

On Friday, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday filed a money laundering case against Sushant's rumoured girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and her family on the basis of a Bihar Police FIR in which Sushant’s father has accused them of abetting the Bollywood actor’s suicide.