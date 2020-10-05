Sushant Singh Rajput’s Spiritual Incline Evident in This Pic Shared by Sister

The cause of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death remains shrouded in mystery. The CBI has not come out with any conclusion or statement yet. The actor’s sudden demise on June 14 left his family and fans shell shocked.

Sushant’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti, who has been continuously fighting for justice for her late brother, has now shared a throwback picture of him sitting in front of Kedarnath temple. The picture appears to be from the shoot of Kedarnath in 2018, which starred Sushant Singh Rajput with Sara Ali Khan. Sharing the picture, she wrote, “Har Har Mahadev! We believe in you God! #AllEyesOnCBI (sic).”

Shweta is quite active on social media and has been running several social media campaigns to get her brother justice. Recently, after the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Forensic head Dr Sudhir Gupta denied the murder angle in late actor's death, Shweta took to her social media handle and wrote, “The test of faith is when you can stay strong and unshaken during the testing time... I urge my extended family to have faith in God and pray from all your heart... Pray that the truth comes out. #AllEyesOnCBI (sic).”

Sushant’s family lawyer Vikas Singh also reacted to the AIIMS report and tweeted that he is highly perturbed with AIIMS report and will request CBI Director to constitute a fresh Forensic team. He even questioned the AIIMS doctor Sudhir on giving a conclusive report in the absence of the body.

Highly perturbed with AIIMS report. Going to request CBI Director to constitute a fresh Forensic team . How could AIIMS team give a conclusive report in the absence of the body,that too on such shoddy post mortem done by Cooper hospital wherein time of death also not mentioned . — Vikas Singh (@vikassinghSrAdv) October 4, 2020

Sushant’s sister Shweta had been running several digital campaigns in the loving memory of the late actor. The campaigns include #Plants4SSR, #GlobalPrayer4SSR, #Flag4SSR and 'feed food for SSR'. Recently, she initiated a campaign called #Revolution4SSR and urged his fans to participate in it.

Meanwhile, CBI and NCB are probing into the late actor’s death. After the drug angle has been revealed in the case, NCB has summoned several Bollywood celebs including Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan and Shraddha Kapoor.