Sushant Singh Rajput's Team Launches Website In His Memory: 'A Collection Of His Thoughts, Dreams'

Sushant Singh Rajput’s team on Tuesday launched the website selfmusing.com, which will showcase the late Bollywood actor’s thoughts and wishes. Sushant died by suicide on Sunday. His untimely demise has left fans, admirers and colleagues devastated.

Sushant’s team revealed that Self Musing was the actor’s dream. Sharing the link of the website on his official Facebook page, the team wrote that they wanted to create a space where his fans, whom he called his “Godfather”, could get an insight into his mind, something that he always desired.

“He is away but he is still alive with us. Kickstarting #SelfMusing mode https://selfmusing.com/ Fans like you were real “godfather” for Sushant. As promised to him, converting this space into a collection of all his thoughts, learnings, dreams, and wishes, he always wanted people to know. Yes, we are documenting all the positive energies he has left behind in this world. #AlwaysAlive #BestofSSR,” read the post.

Sushant had dropped out of engineering to pursue his acting career. He honed his acting skills at Barry John Acting School. He rose to fame with television show Pavitra Rishta and found his big break in Bollywood with the movie Kai Po Che! Later, he acted in MS Dhoni: An Untold Story- a biographical film on the former Indian cricket captain. The film established him as Bollywood's one of the most sought-after actors. He went on to appear in several critically-acclaimed films like Detective Byomkesh Bakshy, Kedarnath, Sonchiriya and Chhichhore.





This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata).





