Sushant Singh Rajput’s Unseen Video of Playing Guitar Surfaces Online, Watch Here

An old video of late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput playing guitar with his friend Samuel Haokip has surfaced on the internet. The video has left netizens emotional. In the video, Sushant can be seen playing the guitar while Samuel is playing the drums.

Sushant’s friend Samuel Haokip has also shared the same video on his Instagram and wrote, “Amateurs learning how to learn”. You can watch the video here:

Recently, Sushant’s video of reciting Krishna bhajan has also surfaced on the internet. In this unseen video, he is seen sitting in front of a mic and singing “Shri Krishna Govind Hare Murari”. The actor seems to be totally immersed in the song. It was shot at his sister’s house in Panchkula.

Sushant was found dead in his Mumbai apartment on June 14. His last movie was Dil Bechara opposite debutant Sanjana Sanghi. The project was directed by Mukesh Chhabra. It is a remake of the 2014 Hollywood hit "The Fault In Our Stars", which is based on John Green's 2012 bestseller of the same name.