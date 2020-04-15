MOVIES

1-MIN READ

Sushant Singh Thanks Lakshya Co-star Hrithik Roshan for His Financial Support to Cine & TV Artists

Image: Twitter

Image: Twitter

Sushant Singh, CINTAA head and general secretary, took to his Twitter account to thank Hrithik Roshan for his generosity.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: April 15, 2020, 8:05 PM IST
Hrithik Roshan has stepped forward to financially support cine and TV artistes and their families who've been hit due to films or TV serials' shoots coming to a halt. Actor Sushant Singh, CINTAA head and general secretary, took to his Twitter account to thank Hrithik for his generosity.

Sushant used a patriotic song from the film Lakshya, in which he had worked with Hrithik, to thank the actor. He posted, "Kandhon se milte hain kandhe, kadmon se kadam milte hain. A big shoutout to my friend @iHrithik for his generous contribution to help our fraternity @CintaaOfficial." He also posted a still of them together from the film.

Lakshya was one of the earlier films in Hrithik's career, in which he played an armyman alongside Sushant. The coming-of-age story was directed by Farhan Akhtar.

Hrithik has extended support and funds to aid the people of the nation by arranging for N95 and FFP3 masks for the BMC workers and caretakers and also facilitated over 1.2 lakh nutritious cooked meals for the needy.

