Sushmita Breaks Silence About Relationship with Lalit Modi, Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal Leave for A Vacay

Sushmita Sen has finally broken her silence after Lalit Modi made an announcement that he was dating the actor. The Aarya star took to her Instagram to post a picture with her daughters, and wrote, “I am in a happy place!!!❤️NOT MARRIED…NO RINGS…Unconditionally surrounded by love!! Enough clarification given…now back to life & work!!❤️ Thank you for sharing in my happiness always…and for those who don’t…it’s #NOYB Anyway!!! I love you guys!!! #duggadugga #yourstruly”

Katrina Kaif, ahead of her birthday, left for a vacation with husband Vicky Kaushal. The couple was spotted at the airport, and several of their close friends and family are also accompanying them- including Sunny Kaushal, Sharvari Wagh, Kabir Khan and Mini Mathur.

Sushmita Sen’s father, her ex-boyfriend Rohman Shawl and Lalit Modi’s son Ruchir have reacted after the businessman declared that he and the actor are in a relationship. While Suushmita’s father said he has no knowledge about it, Ruchir refrained from commenting on his father’s personal life. Ex Rohman Shawl said, “Let’s be happy for them na. Love is beautiful. All I know is if she has chosen someone, he is worth it!”

Rhea Chakraborty penned a note on positivity just days after the NCB pressed charges against of procuring ‘ganja’ and giving it to her then boyfriend, late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The actress wrote a poem that read, “Rise above the noise,/ Rise above the ego,/ Rise so far above that they can only point fingers at you./ Because you are where they could never be. / You are at peace. You fly with love./ You feel compassion even when they give you no reason to. / Let them wonder…. You are enough./ You are complete. /You are lovely the way you are… Don’t let them tell you otherwise./ -RC.”

Rakhi Sawant dropped hints that Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain might be expecting their first child together. Rakhi was asked about Ankita’s pregnancy and she said, “She hopes that she gives the good news someday and she wonders why she is not getting the happiness she deserves.”

