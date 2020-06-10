Sushmita Sen 'Achieved Less' Than Priyanka Chopra, Aishwarya Rai? Her Classy Response Floors the Internet

In 1994, Sushmita Sen created history by becoming the first Indian to be crowned Miss Universe. The actress since then has appeared in many memorable roles, and is known for her philanthropy as well.

However, another thing that impresses fans about Sen, time and again, is her grace. Recently, a throwback video featuring her went viral. At an event, Sushmita was probed about achieving "less" than Miss World title holders Priyanka Chopra and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. The actress not only answered with utmost grace, but also praised her fellow actors.

Sushmita was asked by a journalist in Hindi, “Unhone bada kuch haasil kiya. Aapne thoda kum haasil kiya unke hisaab se (They have achieved a lot. You have achieved lesser, as compared to them).”

To this, Sushmita interjected and said, “Bohot kum! In fact, Priyanka Chopra ne jo humare liye kiya hai, bohot kum logon ne kiya hai (A lot lesser! In fact, what Priyanka Chopra has done for us, very few people have). She has made us very, very proud.”

She was then again compared to them, when the journalist wrongly said that Aishwarya and Priyanka were crowned Miss Universe after her. To this, Sushmita said, “Ji, mere baad Lara Dutta bani hai, aur uske baad unfortunately humein koi Miss Universe mili nahi ab tak. Magar milegi, ab milegi, kyunki humara waqt aa gaya hai (After me, Lara Dutta won Miss Universe and unfortunately, we have not had a Miss Universe since then. But we will get one now because our time has come). As you can see, from the Olympics to everywhere else, we are going to win.”

Check out the video below:

Sushmita will be making her comeback with the Disney Plus Hotstar series Aarya. Directed by Ram Madhvani, the film will also be the comeback of Chandrachur Singh. It is slated to release on June 19.

