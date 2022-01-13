Sushmita Sen Adopts Baby Boy After Renee and Alisah? These Pics Raise Speculations

Bollywood actress Sushmita Sen, on Wednesday evening, stepped out with her two daughters and a baby boy and ever since the photos and the videos have been raising speculations about whether the former Miss Universe has adopted another son after Renee and Alisah. She had adopted Renee in 2000 and Alisah in 2010. In the pictures, the diva can be seen donning a black t-shirt which she styled with a red carpet. The actress and her family profusely at the camera. Although paparazzo account Viral Bhayani mentioned the child is Sen’s son, there has been no confirmation from the actress. Take a look at the pictures and the videos:

The actress, who announced her split with Rohman Shawl after a relationship of two years recently, has been spending quality time with her family, especially daughters - Renee and Alisah. In a new picture shared on Instagram, Sushmita was seen posing against a picturesque view of the sky and sea and spoke about choosing to be herself.

Sushmita ]made headlines for her break up with Rohman. The actor shared a picture with the model and confirmed that they’d separated but added that they’d continue to remain friends. “We began as friends, we remain friends!! The relationship was long over…the love remains!! #nomorespeculations #liveandletlive #cherishedmemories #gratitude #love #friendship," she captioned the post.

On the work front, the actor was last seen in the web series Aarya 2. The show, a second season to the Disney+ Hotstar drama, was released in 2021. Sushmita essayed the titular role. While she made her digital debut with the series, Sushmita is yet to announce her comeback film.

