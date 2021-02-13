Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl Put Breakup Rumours to Rest, Pose for Pics Together

Breakup rumours have been swirling around Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl after the former Miss Universe posted a cryptic note on Instagram a few days ago. The couple seems to have now put the speculations to rest as they made an appearance together on Friday night.

Sushmita and Rohman posed together for the paparazzi while they were out and about in the city on Friday. Rohman was seen sporting a white T-shirt and black joggers while Sushmita was in a casual black ensemble.

Earlier Sushmita had left her fans worried after she shared an anonymous note about man-woman relationships, which sparked off breakup rumours for the two. She had shared a cryptic post that revealed a hint of malice towards men, and a section of users were speculating if the 45-year-old actress had broken up with Rohman.

Sushmita took to her Instagram account and shared an anonymous quote, "The problem is women think he will change, he won't. The mistake men make is thinking she'll never leave, she will."

Sushmita and Rohman have been dating since 2018. The duo often keep making appearances in each other's mushy social media posts. Rohman also shares a great bond with Sushmita's daughters Renee and Alisah.