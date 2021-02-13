News18 Logo

movies

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#Cricket#NarendraModi#Bitcoin
News18» News»Movies»Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl Put Breakup Rumours to Rest, Pose for Pics Together
1-MIN READ

Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl Put Breakup Rumours to Rest, Pose for Pics Together

Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl Put Breakup Rumours to Rest, Pose for Pics Together

Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl posed for the paparazzi together, assuring fans that they are not headed for splitsville.

Breakup rumours have been swirling around Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl after the former Miss Universe posted a cryptic note on Instagram a few days ago. The couple seems to have now put the speculations to rest as they made an appearance together on Friday night.

Sushmita and Rohman posed together for the paparazzi while they were out and about in the city on Friday. Rohman was seen sporting a white T-shirt and black joggers while Sushmita was in a casual black ensemble.

Earlier Sushmita had left her fans worried after she shared an anonymous note about man-woman relationships, which sparked off breakup rumours for the two. She had shared a cryptic post that revealed a hint of malice towards men, and a section of users were speculating if the 45-year-old actress had broken up with Rohman.

Sushmita took to her Instagram account and shared an anonymous quote, "The problem is women think he will change, he won't. The mistake men make is thinking she'll never leave, she will."

Read: Sushmita Sen's Cryptic Post Makes Fans Wonder if She is Breaking Up with Boyfriend Rohman Shawl

Sushmita and Rohman have been dating since 2018. The duo often keep making appearances in each other's mushy social media posts. Rohman also shares a great bond with Sushmita's daughters Renee and Alisah.


Next Story

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...